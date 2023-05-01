Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $1.37 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,963,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,444,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,525,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.20. 1,349,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,284. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

