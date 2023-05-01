Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $4.88 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 4.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,117 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,410 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 41,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,924. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

