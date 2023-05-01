Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $5.41 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 96,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,168. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

