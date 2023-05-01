Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New $649,000 Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.58. 229,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,182. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

