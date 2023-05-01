Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of YOLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. 10,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,271. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

