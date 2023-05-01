Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.36. 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,840. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average of $363.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

