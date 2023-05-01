Waycross Investment Management Co Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 858,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.