Waycross Investment Management Co Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 858,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.03.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
