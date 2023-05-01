Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.40.

Weatherford International stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,869,000 after buying an additional 376,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,965,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

