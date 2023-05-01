Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PHX Minerals (PHX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX):

4/27/2023 – PHX Minerals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2023 – PHX Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $6.00.

4/17/2023 – PHX Minerals is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – PHX Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.60 to $5.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – PHX Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2023 – PHX Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

PHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.63. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

