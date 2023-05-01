Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

EAD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 205,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,220. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.