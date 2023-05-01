Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
EAD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 205,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,220. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.61.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
