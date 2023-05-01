Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $81.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.