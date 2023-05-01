Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

