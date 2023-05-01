WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $697,643.12 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and $697,643.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00308085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003526 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

