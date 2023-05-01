WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.50

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 37598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

