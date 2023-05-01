WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.12

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 152581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $692.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

