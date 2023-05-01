WMS Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,118 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.