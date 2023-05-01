WMS Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCGet Rating) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

