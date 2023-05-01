WMS Partners LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

