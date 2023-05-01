WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,728 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

