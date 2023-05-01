WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AVSD opened at $51.74 on Monday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

