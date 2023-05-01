WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 642.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

