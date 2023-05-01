Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 525,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

