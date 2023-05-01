Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $80.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

