Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

