Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
