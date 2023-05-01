Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 835 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

