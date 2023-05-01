Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 4,621,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

