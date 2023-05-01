Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.08. 4,621,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,407,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
