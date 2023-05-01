Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Woodward Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WWD traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,475. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

