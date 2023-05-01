World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

