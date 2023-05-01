Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yamaguchi Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

