Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,717. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

