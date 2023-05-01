Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 3.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Linde stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.83. 208,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.36. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

