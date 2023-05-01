Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.44. 1,461,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

