Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,162,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

