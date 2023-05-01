Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $17.46 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.10.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

