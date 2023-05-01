Zevin Asset Management LLC Invests $219,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,688. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $279.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

