Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,834 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 2,269,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

