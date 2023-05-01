Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after acquiring an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,659 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

