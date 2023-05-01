Zevin Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.53. 66,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

