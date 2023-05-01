ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 5,826,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,911. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $54.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.