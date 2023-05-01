Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.60

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.60 and last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 440859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.