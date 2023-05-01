Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Zymeworks Price Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

