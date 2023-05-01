Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
ZYNE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
