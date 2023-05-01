Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ZYNE stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.