15,320 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Acquired by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

