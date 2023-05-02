16,702 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

CG opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.