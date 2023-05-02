189,284 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,521 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.