2,200 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.70. 100,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,503. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

