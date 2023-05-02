22,429 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.