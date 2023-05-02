22nd Century Group (XXII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 468,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,457,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,272,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 305,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,446,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 84,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,205,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About 22nd Century Group

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the business of tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improvement of health and wellness through plant science. It operates through the Tobacco and Hemp/Cannabis segments. The Tobacco segment manufactures branded filtered cigars and cigarettes.

