25,900 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Evolent Health makes up 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

