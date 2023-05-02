25,949 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 128,558 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 425,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,497,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 566,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

